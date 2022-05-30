Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $388.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.40 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $371.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $125.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $134.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

