Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 over the last 90 days. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

