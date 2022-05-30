Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will report sales of $327.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $329.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,981,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,965,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,265,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $98.41 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.