Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.50. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. 1,879,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,280,219. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

