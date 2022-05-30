Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $866.10 Million

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $866.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $855.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $883.40 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $826.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $398.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $330.66 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after acquiring an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

