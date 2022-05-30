Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Match Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

MTCH traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 93,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,568. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

