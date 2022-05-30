Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.97. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

POWI stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,680.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,209. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.