Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Qualys also reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $150.10.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,137 shares of company stock worth $7,578,863 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.