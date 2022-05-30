Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.89 Million

Analysts expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to post sales of $193.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.88 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $776.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $779.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $846.35 million, with estimates ranging from $838.40 million to $856.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

