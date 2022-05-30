Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.89. Cheesecake Factory also reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $63.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

