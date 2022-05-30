Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). Lion Electric reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

LEV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. 27,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,074. Lion Electric has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lion Electric by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lion Electric by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

