Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will post $19.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $80.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.84 billion to $80.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.52 billion to $84.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

