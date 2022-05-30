Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $973.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to announce $973.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $955.00 million and the highest is $995.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $859.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS opened at $61.22 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

