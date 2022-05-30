Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,107. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $204.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,420 shares of company stock worth $9,008,716. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

