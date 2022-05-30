Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.25 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $2.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $16.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.24 million to $16.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.67 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKTS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.