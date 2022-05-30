Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $362.01 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALG traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $117.47. 1,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.32. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

