Zacks: Brokerages Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($132.13) to £115 ($144.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AZN opened at $67.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

