Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) to report $44.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.81 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $42.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $178.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.20 billion to $179.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $186.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.91 billion to $188.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

