Zacks: Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. CGI posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $85.35 on Monday. CGI has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

