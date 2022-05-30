Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.55). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,298,000 after buying an additional 4,557,902 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after buying an additional 4,765,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after buying an additional 1,047,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after buying an additional 3,202,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after buying an additional 125,195 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. 100,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,019. The stock has a market cap of $758.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.