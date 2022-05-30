Zacks: Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. eBay has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

