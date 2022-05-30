Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.06. 49,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,418. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

