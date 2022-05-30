Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) to report $188.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.20 million and the lowest is $182.70 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $176.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $754.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $733.44 million to $786.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $848.69 million, with estimates ranging from $811.94 million to $880.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $287.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.73. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

