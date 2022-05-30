Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.70 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

