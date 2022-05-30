Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. NCR also reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,862,000 after purchasing an additional 658,058 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,631,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in NCR by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $34.98. 155,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,182. NCR has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.00 and a beta of 1.59.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

