Zacks: Brokerages Expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. ONE Gas posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ONE Gas.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

OGS opened at $88.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

