Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.05. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.78. 16,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

