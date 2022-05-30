Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on SEEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

In related news, insider Raj Mehra acquired 66,667 shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $56,666.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 70.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 1,041,138 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

