Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seelos Therapeutics.
A number of analysts have commented on SEEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 70.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 1,041,138 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.59.
About Seelos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
