Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 570,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $438.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

