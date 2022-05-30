Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.44. Xencor reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

XNCR stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. Xencor has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 138,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Xencor by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Xencor by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.