Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) to Hold

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.33. 9,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,592. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $66.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

