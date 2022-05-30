Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Hold

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,969,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

