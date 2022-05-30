Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Buy

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of BKNIY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,891. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

