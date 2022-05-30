Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.