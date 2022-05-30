Zeta Global (ZETA) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) is one of 406 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Zeta Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -61.52% -389.93% -77.78% Zeta Global Competitors -30.82% -63.93% -7.98%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zeta Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 7 0 2.78 Zeta Global Competitors 2896 13801 24996 694 2.55

Zeta Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 62.68%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 58.29%. Given Zeta Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zeta Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million -$249.56 million -2.47 Zeta Global Competitors $1.74 billion $275.55 million -40,873.80

Zeta Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zeta Global rivals beat Zeta Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zeta Global (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

