ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.90 million.
ZIMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.
ZIMV traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $22.70. 3,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.50.
About ZimVie (Get Rating)
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
