ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) vs. Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Head to Head Survey

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie N/A N/A N/A Sonendo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ZimVie and Sonendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.58 -$95.30 million N/A N/A Sonendo $33.20 million 2.25 -$48.50 million N/A N/A

Sonendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZimVie.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZimVie and Sonendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sonendo has a consensus target price of $10.98, suggesting a potential upside of 287.99%. Given Sonendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonendo is more favorable than ZimVie.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of ZimVie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Sonendo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sonendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonendo beats ZimVie on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZimVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of EDTA that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

