Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.96.

Shares of ZM opened at $110.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.71. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

