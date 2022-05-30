Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.42. 390,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.10.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,869. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.