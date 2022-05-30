Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.42 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.96.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,869. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

