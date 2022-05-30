ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.21.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $68,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock worth $94,101,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

