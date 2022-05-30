ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $68,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,131. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,210 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.