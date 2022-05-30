Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.