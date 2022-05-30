Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.
In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
