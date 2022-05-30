Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $35,853.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

