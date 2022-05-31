$0.01 EPS Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.03. AcuityAds posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATY. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATY remained flat at $$2.37 during trading hours on Monday. 4,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,408. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 million and a PE ratio of 33.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

