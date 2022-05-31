$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. CCC Intelligent Solutions posted earnings per share of $15.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,214. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,107,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,287,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

