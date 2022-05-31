-$0.07 EPS Expected for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTYH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GTY Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

GTYH opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. GTY Technology has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

