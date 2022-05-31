-$0.07 EPS Expected for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded GTY Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in GTY Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 543,250 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

GTYH stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.42. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

