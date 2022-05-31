-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMG. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 228,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter worth about $2,714,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NMG opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

