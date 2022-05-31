-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of NMG stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $305.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $5,177,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $3,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $3,585,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.